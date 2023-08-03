Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 981,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 266,981 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
