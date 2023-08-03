Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 981,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 266,981 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

