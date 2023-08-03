Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 981,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 266,981 shares.The stock last traded at $19.03 and had previously closed at $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.