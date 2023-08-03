Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 5,351,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,312. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 25.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 115,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,361,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 216,229 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 33,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Invesco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

