Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,270,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,551,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.70. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

