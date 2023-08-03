Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 110,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $65.91 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

