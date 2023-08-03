Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE VTN traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.02. 25,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

