Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 56,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,621. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

