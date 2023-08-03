Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (ARAV, ASMB, ASTE, BAESY, BLHWF, BLPH, CCF, DNN, ESP, GRVY)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 2nd:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

