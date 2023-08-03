Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (ARAV, ASMB, ASTE, BAESY, BLHWF, BLPH, CCF, DNN, ESP, GRVY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 2nd:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $50.00.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38).

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

