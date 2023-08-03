Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Pearson (NYSE: PSO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/1/2023 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/1/2023 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22).
- 8/1/2023 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55).
- 7/26/2023 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28).
- 7/5/2023 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/3/2023 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 880 ($11.30).
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,563. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.
Pearson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
