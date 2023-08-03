Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Pearson (NYSE: PSO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2023 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2023 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22).

8/1/2023 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55).

7/26/2023 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28).

7/5/2023 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2023 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 950 ($12.20) to GBX 880 ($11.30).

Pearson Stock Performance

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 186,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,563. Pearson plc has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Pearson by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pearson by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

