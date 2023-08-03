IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

IQV traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.29. 764,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $249.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.07.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

