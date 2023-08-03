IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Purchased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,194. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.32 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 7,883 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $383,665.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,174,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

