iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lessened by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.04. 283,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,530. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

