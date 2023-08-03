iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 233,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 124,437 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $46.40.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

