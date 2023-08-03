iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.53. 1,400,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,604. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

