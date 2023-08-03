iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,514. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

