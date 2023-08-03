iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $167,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,532,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,175,468. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

