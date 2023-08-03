iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.59

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1503452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.