iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.59

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1503452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.