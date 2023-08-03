iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.99 and last traded at $58.09. Approximately 18,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

