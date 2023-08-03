iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,087,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,431 shares.The stock last traded at $90.80 and had previously closed at $91.61.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MBS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.