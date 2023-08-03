iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,087,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,431 shares.The stock last traded at $90.80 and had previously closed at $91.61.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2759 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
