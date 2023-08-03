iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $71.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

