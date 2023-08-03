iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.27.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.