iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

