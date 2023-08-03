iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $33.02. 93,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 120,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $482.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

