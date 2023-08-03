iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.63. 467,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,176. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.58. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

