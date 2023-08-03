iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.98. 45,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,439. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

