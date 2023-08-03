iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. 2,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,436. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $385.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.