iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

IYR stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

