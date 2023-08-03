Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.57 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.28 EPS.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 231,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,518. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Itron by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.