Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.57 million. Itron also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.28 EPS.
Itron Price Performance
Shares of ITRI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The stock had a trading volume of 231,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,518. Itron has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Itron
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Itron by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also
