Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,095,974 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $96.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,055 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.