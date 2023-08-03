Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 1,621,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $77.33.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,319 shares of company stock worth $2,367,212. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

