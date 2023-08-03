Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 53 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $425.23. 605,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

