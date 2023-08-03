Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $179.50. 3,381,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,986. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

