Jennifer Newstead Sells 722 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

