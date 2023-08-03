JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.65. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

