JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 4,070 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 338,479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 551,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 6.3 %
NYSE:EBR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 1,176,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.