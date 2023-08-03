JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Shares of 4,070 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,062,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 338,479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 551,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:EBR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.42. 1,176,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

