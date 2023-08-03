JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Humana were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $487.15. 1,857,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.61. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.17.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

