JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 1,251 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 224.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $504.86. 2,398,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,428. The stock has a market cap of $470.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

