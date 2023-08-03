J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Benchmark

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.00. 23,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.72. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

