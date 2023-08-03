JMP Securities Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $40.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

NVRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 420,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Nevro has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $719.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,027.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick acquired 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,331,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

