John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 838,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. 212,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 910,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

