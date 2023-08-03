John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 13,266 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.75. 2,492,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average is $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

