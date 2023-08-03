John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Astec Industries worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $52.53. 152,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $53.97.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 148.58%.

About Astec Industries

(Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.