John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 334,973 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

