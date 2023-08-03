John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Herc worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Herc by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.69. 256,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,307. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.50.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

