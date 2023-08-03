John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.05. 339,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.04. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.