John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,410 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 98.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 2,550,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.3613 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

