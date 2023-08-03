John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Argan comprises about 1.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Argan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 45.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 58,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,268. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

