John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,161. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 45.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,013,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 318,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

