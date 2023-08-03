John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. 2,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,161. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
