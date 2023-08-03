Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $62.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

