Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 41,908 shares.The stock last traded at $56.35 and had previously closed at $57.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $598.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 923.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.