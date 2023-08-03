Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.7 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $189.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.