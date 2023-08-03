JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $45.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.16.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

